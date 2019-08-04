Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Volatility and Risk

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.26 beta. Sophiris Bio Inc. on the other hand, has 2.86 beta which makes it 186.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sophiris Bio Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Sophiris Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 175.65% and an $18 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Sophiris Bio Inc. is $4.83, which is potential 394.07% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Sophiris Bio Inc. looks more robust than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Sophiris Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.1% and 7.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, Sophiris Bio Inc. has 0.85% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance while Sophiris Bio Inc. has 19.28% stronger performance.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.