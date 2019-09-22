Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Comparison side by side

Since Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.26 beta means Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s volatility is 26.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s 1.21 beta is the reason why it is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, Sierra Oncology Inc. has 13.1 and 13.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Sierra Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has an average target price of $15.5, and a 99.49% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Sierra Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.1% and 66.4%. Insiders held 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. was less bearish than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Sierra Oncology Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.