Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Comparison side by side

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 153.31 N/A -3.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.26 beta. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has 8.1 and 8.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a consensus price target of $15.5, and a 120.17% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.1% and 85.34%. About 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.