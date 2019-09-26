Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Comparing side by side

Since Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and resTORbio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and resTORbio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor resTORbio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 31.4 and its Quick Ratio is 31.4. resTORbio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and resTORbio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is $15.5, with potential upside of 122.06%. resTORbio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 average target price and a 150.00% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, resTORbio Inc. is looking more favorable than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and resTORbio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.1% and 54.1%. Insiders held 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend while resTORbio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

resTORbio Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 7 of the 7 factors.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.