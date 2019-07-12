Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) Contrasting side by side

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 53.00 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Realm Therapeutics Plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a 145.57% upside potential and an average price target of $18.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.9% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares and 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares. About 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23% Realm Therapeutics Plc -1.98% -18.17% 46.67% 5.26% 0% 78.38%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -0.23% weaker performance while Realm Therapeutics Plc has 78.38% stronger performance.

Summary

Realm Therapeutics Plc beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.