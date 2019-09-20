Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Omeros Corporation 17 11.92 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Omeros Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7%

Volatility and Risk

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Omeros Corporation’s 195.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.95 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Omeros Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Omeros Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$15.5 is Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 105.84%. Competitively Omeros Corporation has an average price target of $26, with potential upside of 43.01%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. seems more appealing than Omeros Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.5% of Omeros Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Omeros Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend while Omeros Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Omeros Corporation beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.