Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Comparing side by side

Both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -4.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.9% -65.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is 5.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.8. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is $18, with potential upside of 173.97%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.9% and 95.8%. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 58.1%. Comparatively, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% -11.16% 32.46% 27.88% -3.65% 57.67%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend while Odonate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.