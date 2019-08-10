Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.77 N/A -0.50 0.00

Demonstrates Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Volatility and Risk

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s current beta is 1.26 and it happens to be 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 4.49 beta which makes it 349.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a consensus price target of $18, and a 184.36% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.1% and 1.1% respectively. 58.2% are Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.