Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Comparing side by side

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 7 0.00 9.32M -8.68 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 26.68M -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 133,524,355.30% -414.1% -120.4% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 167,798,742.14% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.6 and 4.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 156.62% for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. with average target price of $15.5. Meanwhile, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $25.5, while its potential upside is 88.19%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. seems more appealing than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.1% and 45.5%. Insiders held 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.