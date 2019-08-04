Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Comparison side by side

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 175.65% for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. with consensus price target of $18.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares and 17.9% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares. About 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance while Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 4.81% stronger performance.

Summary

Moleculin Biotech Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.