Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.26 beta indicates that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 26.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc.’s 150.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.5 beta.

Liquidity

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 and has 13.8 Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s upside potential is 141.43% at a $15.5 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares and 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend while Kura Oncology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.