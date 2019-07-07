Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8%

Risk & Volatility

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s 103.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are 2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 and its Quick Ratio is 20.1. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s upside potential is 180.37% at a $18 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.9% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 3.69% 0.72% 14.83% 25.2% -25.13% 26.89%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -0.23% weaker performance while Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has 26.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.