Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Comparing side by side

Both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Immutep Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Immutep Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Immutep Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Immutep Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$15.5 is Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 141.43%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Immutep Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.1% and 10.32%. 58.2% are Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. was less bearish than Immutep Limited.

Summary

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. beats Immutep Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.