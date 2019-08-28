Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Comparison side by side

Both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 8.44 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and iBio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Risk & Volatility

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a beta of 1.26 and its 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, iBio Inc.’s beta is 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and iBio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is $15.5, with potential upside of 132.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and iBio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.1% and 8.1%. Insiders owned 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. was more bearish than iBio Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors iBio Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.