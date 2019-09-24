Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 16.30 N/A -1.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8%

Risk & Volatility

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.26. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a 102.61% upside potential and an average price target of $15.5. Competitively the average price target of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $4, which is potential 94.17% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. seems more appealing than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.1% and 62% respectively. 58.2% are Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. was less bearish than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.