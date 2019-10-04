Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Comparing side by side

Since Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 7 0.00 9.32M -8.68 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 49.48M -0.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 133,524,355.30% -414.1% -120.4% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 277,043,673.01% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 and its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Denali Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a 161.38% upside potential and a consensus price target of $15.5. Competitively Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $28, with potential upside of 81.23%. The information presented earlier suggests that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. looks more robust than Denali Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance while Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 3.34% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.