Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Comparison side by side

Both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 CytRx Corporation N/A 40.72 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and CytRx Corporation's gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 has Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and CytRx Corporation's return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Ratings and Recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and CytRx Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 99.49% and an $15.5 average price target.

Institutional investors owned 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares and 10.22% of CytRx Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 8.5% are CytRx Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. was less bearish than CytRx Corporation.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.