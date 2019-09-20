Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Comparison side by side

Both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.68
|0.00
|CytRx Corporation
|N/A
|40.72
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and CytRx Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and CytRx Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0.00%
|-414.1%
|-120.4%
|CytRx Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and CytRx Corporation can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|CytRx Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 99.49% and an $15.5 average price target.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares and 10.22% of CytRx Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 8.5% are CytRx Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|3.58%
|8.1%
|-21.14%
|-15.78%
|-57.68%
|-12.9%
|CytRx Corporation
|1.14%
|4.41%
|-34.85%
|-35.8%
|-69.25%
|-20.9%
For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. was less bearish than CytRx Corporation.
CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
