Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Comparing side by side

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 13.10 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Codexis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Codexis Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Risk & Volatility

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.26 beta. Codexis Inc.’s 106.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.06 beta.

Liquidity

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Codexis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Codexis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Codexis Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 120.17% and an $15.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Codexis Inc. is $22.5, which is potential 60.37% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. appears more favorable than Codexis Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.1% and 92.2% respectively. About 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Codexis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend while Codexis Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.