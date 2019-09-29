Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Comparison side by side

Both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 7 0.00 9.32M -8.68 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 11.00M -4.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 132,952,924.39% -414.1% -120.4% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 179,153,094.46% -56.7% -51.3%

Volatility and Risk

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s upside potential is 134.49% at a $15.5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, which is potential 239.62% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend while Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.