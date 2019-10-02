Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Comparison side by side

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 7 0.00 9.32M -8.68 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 105 0.04 55.01M -11.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and bluebird bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and bluebird bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 133,142,857.14% -414.1% -120.4% bluebird bio Inc. 52,176,799.77% -34% -28.5%

Risk and Volatility

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, bluebird bio Inc. has a 2.24 beta which is 124.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor bluebird bio Inc. are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. bluebird bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and bluebird bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

$15.5 is Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 161.82%. On the other hand, bluebird bio Inc.’s potential upside is 68.11% and its average price target is $145.33. The data provided earlier shows that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. appears more favorable than bluebird bio Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 58.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance while bluebird bio Inc. has 32.29% stronger performance.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.