Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Comparison side by side

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.68
|0.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.00
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
Demonstrates Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0.00%
|-414.1%
|-120.4%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is $15.5, with potential upside of 103.41%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.1% and 0.72% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.06% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|3.58%
|8.1%
|-21.14%
|-15.78%
|-57.68%
|-12.9%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.76% stronger performance.
Summary
Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
