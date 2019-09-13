Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Comparison side by side

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.00 N/A -0.16 0.00

Demonstrates Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is $15.5, with potential upside of 103.41%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.1% and 0.72% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.06% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.76% stronger performance.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.