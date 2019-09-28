Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|7
|0.00
|9.32M
|-8.68
|0.00
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|2.41M
|-1.08
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|132,952,924.39%
|-414.1%
|-120.4%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|104,951,443.63%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a 134.49% upside potential and a consensus target price of $15.5.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.1% and 0% respectively. 58.2% are Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 63.3% are Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|3.58%
|8.1%
|-21.14%
|-15.78%
|-57.68%
|-12.9%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance while Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 10 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.