Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 7 0.00 9.32M -8.68 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 2.41M -1.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 132,952,924.39% -414.1% -120.4% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 104,951,443.63% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a 134.49% upside potential and a consensus target price of $15.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.1% and 0% respectively. 58.2% are Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 63.3% are Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance while Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc.