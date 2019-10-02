Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Comparing side by side

Both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 7 0.00 9.32M -8.68 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 6.53M -2.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 133,142,857.14% -414.1% -120.4% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 413,055,854.26% -281.4% -251.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 36.6 and its Quick Ratio is 36.6. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s average price target is $15.5, while its potential upside is 161.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. was less bearish than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.