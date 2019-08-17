Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Contrasting side by side

Both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.68
|0.00
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|4
|4.04
|N/A
|-1.02
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0.00%
|-414.1%
|-120.4%
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|-45%
|-38.3%
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 1.26 shows that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.55 beta.
Liquidity
Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s upside potential is 123.99% at a $15.5 average target price. Competitively Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a consensus target price of $7.5, with potential upside of 360.12%. The information presented earlier suggests that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc looks more robust than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares and 73.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders owned 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has 0.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|3.58%
|8.1%
|-21.14%
|-15.78%
|-57.68%
|-12.9%
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|-0.6%
|-9.86%
|-31.6%
|-29.4%
|-65.11%
|-42.78%
For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
