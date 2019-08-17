Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Contrasting side by side

Both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 4.04 N/A -1.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.26 shows that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.55 beta.

Liquidity

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s upside potential is 123.99% at a $15.5 average target price. Competitively Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a consensus target price of $7.5, with potential upside of 360.12%. The information presented earlier suggests that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc looks more robust than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares and 73.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders owned 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has 0.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.