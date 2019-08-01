Axos Financial, Inc. (AX) Reaches $27.84 After 5.00% Down Move; 2 Analysts Bullish QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS)

Among 4 analysts covering QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QTS Realty Trust had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 31. See QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $44.0000 New Target: $46.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $50.0000 Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $45 Initiate

28/02/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

The stock of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.02% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $27.84. About 297,112 shares traded. Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) has declined 24.30% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.30% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $1.70 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $26.45 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AX worth $85.10M less.

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding firm for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. The firm offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It has a 11.23 P/E ratio. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to clients secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold QTS Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eii Management holds 0.16% or 6,523 shares in its portfolio. Westfield Cap Mgmt Company Ltd Partnership holds 946,345 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Utd Ser Automobile Association owns 98,801 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Co holds 802,215 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Connors Investor Services has invested 0.49% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). First Hawaiian Comml Bank invested in 1,116 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Advisors Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 4,722 shares. The New York-based Bluemar Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.92% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Nomura Asset Limited invested in 0.04% or 91,030 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 55,383 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 30,979 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.05% or 79,942 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.1% or 37,400 shares.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of carrier-neutral data centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.63 billion.

