Axos Financial, Inc. (AX) EPS Estimated At $0.67; Masters Capital Management Has Increased Its American Airls Group (Call) (AAL) Stake

Analysts expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to report $0.67 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 9.84% from last quarter’s $0.61 EPS. AX’s profit would be $41.05M giving it 10.10 P/E if the $0.67 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, Axos Financial, Inc.’s analysts see -1.47% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $27.06. About 241,391 shares traded. Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) has declined 24.30% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.30% the S&P500.

Masters Capital Management Llc increased American Airls Group Inc (Call) (AAL) stake by 16.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Masters Capital Management Llc acquired 140,000 shares as American Airls Group Inc (Call) (AAL)’s stock declined 10.03%. The Masters Capital Management Llc holds 1.00 million shares with $32.61 million value, up from 860,000 last quarter. American Airls Group Inc (Call) now has $12.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 4.86M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 02/05/2018 – Report on Business: American Airlines near deal for Bombardier’s neglected small jets; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q Pretax Margin Ex-Items 7.5% to 9.5%; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.50-Adj EPS $6.50; 07/03/2018 – Booking.com Announces the Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List Featuring a Basketball Suite at AmericanAirlines Arena; 02/05/2018 – justinbachman: “American Airlines Group Inc. is nearing an order for about 15 CRJ900 regional jets from Bombardier Inc. with; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – HIGHER FUEL PRICES LED TO A DECLINE IN YEAR-OVER-YEAR EARNINGS IN QTR; 27/04/2018 – Foreign Policy: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all references; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPM) 52,945 MLN VS 50,984 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Sees 1Q Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Up Approximately 3.0% to 4.0% Year-Over-Year

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding firm for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.66 billion. The firm offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It has a 10.91 P/E ratio. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to clients secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.27 million activity. Isom Robert D Jr had bought 2,500 shares worth $65,844. $138,820 worth of stock was bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. Johnson Stephen L also bought $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. The insider EMBLER MICHAEL J bought $112,720. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $714,973 was bought by CAHILL JOHN T. 50,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $1.40M were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. On Tuesday, June 4 Leibman Maya bought $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 5,000 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Airlines Group has $4000 highest and $2500 lowest target. $33.33’s average target is 22.58% above currents $27.19 stock price. American Airlines Group had 9 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, September 10.

