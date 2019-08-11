Axos Financial Inc. (AX) and WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Contrasting side by side

Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX) and WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) compete with each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial Inc. 29 3.70 N/A 2.44 12.02 WVS Financial Corp. 17 4.40 N/A 1.55 11.12

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Axos Financial Inc. and WVS Financial Corp. WVS Financial Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Axos Financial Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Axos Financial Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 1.5% WVS Financial Corp. 0.00% 8.1% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

Axos Financial Inc. is 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.96 beta. WVS Financial Corp.’s 0.72 beta is the reason why it is 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Axos Financial Inc. and WVS Financial Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.3% and 23.1%. 0.2% are Axos Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 25.68% of WVS Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axos Financial Inc. 6.7% 8.52% -3.49% -4.56% -24.3% 16.4% WVS Financial Corp. -0.17% -2.77% -0.06% 23.04% 2.58% 17.06%

For the past year Axos Financial Inc. has weaker performance than WVS Financial Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Axos Financial Inc. beats WVS Financial Corp.

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also provides single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; land acquisition and development loans; commercial loans comprising loans secured by accounts receivable, marketable investment securities, business inventory and equipment, and related collaterals; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, loans secured by deposit accounts, and personal and education loans. The company operates six offices in the North Hills suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1993 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.