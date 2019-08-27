Axos Financial Inc. (AX) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX) is a company in the Savings & Loans industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

76.3% of Axos Financial Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.22% of all Savings & Loans’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Axos Financial Inc. has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 5.72% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Table 1 has Axos Financial Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial Inc. 0.00% 15.20% 1.50% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial Inc. N/A 29 12.02 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

Axos Financial Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Axos Financial Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.17 1.00 2.26

$37 is the consensus price target of Axos Financial Inc., with a potential upside of 50.28%. The rivals have a potential upside of -6.36%. Based on the data given earlier the analysts’ view is that Axos Financial Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Axos Financial Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axos Financial Inc. 6.7% 8.52% -3.49% -4.56% -24.3% 16.4% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year Axos Financial Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Axos Financial Inc. is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.96. Competitively, Axos Financial Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.69 which is 31.02% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Axos Financial Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Axos Financial Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.