Axos Financial, Inc. (AX) Analysts See $0.67 EPS; Henry Jack & Associates (JKHY) Sentiment Is 1.27

Henry Jack & Associates Inc (JKHY) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 211 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 166 decreased and sold their stock positions in Henry Jack & Associates Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 68.45 million shares, down from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Henry Jack & Associates Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 35 Reduced: 131 Increased: 160 New Position: 51.

Analysts expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to report $0.67 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 15.52% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. AX’s profit would be $40.85M giving it 9.98 P/E if the $0.67 EPS is correct. After having $0.84 EPS previously, Axos Financial, Inc.’s analysts see -20.24% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 355,627 shares traded or 10.39% up from the average. Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) has declined 28.46% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.89% the S&P500.

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding firm for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.63 billion. The firm offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It has a 11.1 P/E ratio. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to clients secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

Court Place Advisors Llc holds 4.98% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for 88,862 shares. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc owns 32,357 shares or 2.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Account Management Llc has 2.61% invested in the company for 20,800 shares. The New York-based American Capital Management Inc has invested 2.5% in the stock. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 166,785 shares.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.72 billion. The firm offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It has a 37.14 P/E ratio. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary services and products that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands.

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, down 30.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.1 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $59.45 million for 45.09 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.