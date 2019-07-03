Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Both Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) and Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 22 624.94 N/A -1.25 0.00 Stryker Corporation 184 5.61 N/A 5.17 35.93

Table 1 highlights Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. and Stryker Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. and Stryker Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stryker Corporation 0.00% 33% 14.6%

Liquidity

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 28.1 while its Quick Ratio is 27.5. On the competitive side is, Stryker Corporation which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stryker Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. and Stryker Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stryker Corporation 0 1 10 2.91

Stryker Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $207.09 average target price and a -0.51% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.4% of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. shares and 76% of Stryker Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Stryker Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 30.85% 57.94% 102.1% 113.81% 0% 109.99% Stryker Corporation -1.27% -4.01% 0.21% 8.42% 9.77% 18.45%

For the past year Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Stryker Corporation.

Summary

Stryker Corporation beats Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Stryker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics; MedSurg; and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment offers implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment provides surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, as well as other medical devices for use in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment offers neurosurgical and neurovascular devices that include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, including synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also provides spinal implant products, which consists of cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems for use in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company markets and sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned sales subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 100 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.