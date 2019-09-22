Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 30 272.74 N/A -1.46 0.00 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 31 1.77 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0.00% -149.5% -37.2% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is 22.1 while its Current Ratio is 22.8. Meanwhile, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is $42.67, with potential upside of 36.89%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.8% of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.05% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. -3.4% -13.46% 71.26% 158.63% 0% 142.89% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 3.84% 6.4% 19.19% 25.45% -3.73% 12.05%

For the past year Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprise Fess nasal saline sprays, Hydralyte for dehydration and electrolyte replacement, Monistat for vaginal treatment-anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, DenTek for peg oral care, Summer's Eve feminine care products, Fleet laxatives, Pedia Lax pediatric laxatives, Ecotrin aspirin, Phazyme for gas relief, Tagamet acid reducers, and Uristat urinary tract infection treatments. The company also offers household cleaning products consisting of Chore Boy scrubbing Pads; Comet abrasive and non-abrasive powders, sprays, and creams; and Spic and Span brand products. It primarily offers its products to mass merchandisers, drug stores, and supermarkets, as well as club, convenience, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.