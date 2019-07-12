Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) and Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 24 638.46 N/A -1.25 0.00 Micron Solutions Inc. 3 0.40 N/A -0.31 0.00

Demonstrates Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. and Micron Solutions Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Micron Solutions Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -8.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is 28.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 27.5. The Current Ratio of rival Micron Solutions Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Micron Solutions Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.4% of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. shares and 13.1% of Micron Solutions Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 9.5% are Micron Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 30.85% 57.94% 102.1% 113.81% 0% 109.99% Micron Solutions Inc. 0% -3.77% -3.77% -28.54% -32.18% -4.14%

For the past year Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. has 109.99% stronger performance while Micron Solutions Inc. has -4.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Micron Solutions Inc.