Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (AXNX) Reaches $33.04 After 5.00% Down Move; Agilysys (AGYS) Shorts Up By 7.08%

The stock of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $33.04. About 156,812 shares traded. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $948.79 million company. It was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $31.39 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AXNX worth $47.44M less.

Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS) had an increase of 7.08% in short interest. AGYS’s SI was 382,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.08% from 357,500 shares previously. With 94,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS)’s short sellers to cover AGYS’s short positions. The SI to Agilysys Inc’s float is 1.93%. The stock increased 3.83% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.26. About 127,178 shares traded or 15.45% up from the average. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions solutions. The company has market cap of $948.79 million. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as American Restorative Medicine, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. in August 2013.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 23 sales for $10.12 million activity. On Friday, June 7 Bermuda One Fund LLC sold $358,186 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) or 16,000 shares. The insider SRINIVASAN RAMESH bought $270,490.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software services and products to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $645.51 million. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services.