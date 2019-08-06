Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (AXNX) Reaches $30.99 After 9.00% Down Move; Key Tronic (KTCC)’s Sentiment Is 0.83

Key Tronic Corp (KTCC) investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.21, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 10 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 12 reduced and sold their equity positions in Key Tronic Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 5.33 million shares, up from 4.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Key Tronic Corp in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 2.

The stock of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 8.23% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $30.99. About 164,519 shares traded. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $882.23 million company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $28.20 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AXNX worth $79.40 million less.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions solutions. The company has market cap of $882.23 million. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as American Restorative Medicine, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. in August 2013.

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co., provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $53.15 million. The firm offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

The stock increased 0.82% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.94. About 4,052 shares traded. Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC) has declined 39.88% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical KTCC News: 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic Corporation Awarded Contract With SkyBell Technologies; 16/04/2018 Key Tronic Announces Third Quarter Reporting Date; 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic Corp Awarded Contract With SkyBell Technologies; 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic Sees 4Q EPS 11c-EPS 16c; 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic: Assume Effective 4Q Tax Rate of 20%; 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic Sees 4Q Rev $112M-$117M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Key Tronic Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KTCC); 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic 3Q EPS 6c

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 4.48% of its portfolio in Key Tronic Corporation for 816,833 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc. owns 740,100 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has 0.22% invested in the company for 56,919 shares. The Washington-based Cwh Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.18% in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 57,300 shares.