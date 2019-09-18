Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) and Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) Contrasting side by side

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) and Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 30 274.92 N/A -1.46 0.00 Wright Medical Group N.V. 28 3.00 N/A -1.60 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0.00% -149.5% -37.2% Wright Medical Group N.V. 0.00% -21.4% -6.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. are 22.8 and 22.1 respectively. Its competitor Wright Medical Group N.V.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Wright Medical Group N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Wright Medical Group N.V. 0 2 3 2.60

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s upside potential is 35.81% at a $42.67 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Wright Medical Group N.V. is $29, which is potential 37.44% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Wright Medical Group N.V. seems more appealing than Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. and Wright Medical Group N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.8% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Wright Medical Group N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. -3.4% -13.46% 71.26% 158.63% 0% 142.89% Wright Medical Group N.V. 4.57% -3.61% -1.37% -3.7% 16.75% 6.02%

For the past year Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Wright Medical Group N.V.

Summary

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries. The company primarily offers its products to orthopedic, trauma, and podiatric surgeons. Wright Medical Group N.V. markets and sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent sales agencies in the United States; and direct sales offices and distributors in approximately 50 countries. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.