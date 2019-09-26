Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) and Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) Comparison side by side

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) and Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 31 240.71 N/A -1.46 0.00 Soliton Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. and Soliton Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0.00% -149.5% -37.2% Soliton Inc. 0.00% 106.5% -468.8%

Liquidity

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 22.8 and 22.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Soliton Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Soliton Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. and Soliton Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Soliton Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. has a 55.11% upside potential and an average target price of $42.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.8% of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.3% of Soliton Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.5% of Soliton Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. -3.4% -13.46% 71.26% 158.63% 0% 142.89% Soliton Inc. -12.98% -12.23% 1.93% 0% 0% 149.08%

For the past year Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. was less bullish than Soliton Inc.

Summary

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Soliton Inc.