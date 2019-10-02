Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) and Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) Comparison side by side

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) and Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 32 0.09 10.14M -1.46 0.00 Digirad Corporation 5 0.00 1.61M -2.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. and Digirad Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 31,588,785.05% -149.5% -37.2% Digirad Corporation 34,347,399.41% -18.8% -9.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. are 22.8 and 22.1. Competitively, Digirad Corporation has 1.6 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Digirad Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. and Digirad Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Digirad Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 67.01% for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. with average price target of $42.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. and Digirad Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 74.8% and 39.3% respectively. Insiders held 1.4% of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.6% of Digirad Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. -3.4% -13.46% 71.26% 158.63% 0% 142.89% Digirad Corporation -1.11% -20.27% -18.72% -23.57% -67.58% -6.14%

For the past year Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. has 142.89% stronger performance while Digirad Corporation has -6.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. beats Digirad Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, Diagnostic Imaging, and Medical Device Sales and Services. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, or any combination of these procedures in their offices, hospitals, and imaging centers, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services. The Mobile Healthcare segment offers contract sales and diagnostic imaging services, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. The Diagnostic Imaging segment develops and sells gamma camera imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance services. The Medical Device Sales and Services segment primarily sells Philips branded imaging systems, including CT, MRI, PET, and PET/CT, and ultrasound and patient monitoring systems, as well as offers warranty and post-warranty services under its contract with Philips Healthcare in the upper Midwest region of the United States. Digirad Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.