Axon Enterprise Inc. (AAXN) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services company, Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.4% of Axon Enterprise Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.94% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Axon Enterprise Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.08% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Axon Enterprise Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axon Enterprise Inc. 0.00% 4.90% 3.30% Industry Average 24.68% 35.74% 8.37%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Axon Enterprise Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Axon Enterprise Inc. N/A 62 179.59 Industry Average 599.28M 2.43B 31.35

Axon Enterprise Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Axon Enterprise Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Axon Enterprise Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axon Enterprise Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.12 2.55

Axon Enterprise Inc. presently has an average price target of $81, suggesting a potential upside of 25.25%. The rivals have a potential upside of 47.75%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the data given earlier is that Axon Enterprise Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Axon Enterprise Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axon Enterprise Inc. 2.14% 8.78% 10.08% 41.17% 5.72% 60.5% Industry Average 2.70% 4.48% 12.27% 30.37% 33.16% 39.64%

For the past year Axon Enterprise Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Axon Enterprise Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Axon Enterprise Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.97 and has 2.15 Quick Ratio. Axon Enterprise Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axon Enterprise Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Axon Enterprise Inc. is 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.75. Competitively, Axon Enterprise Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.02 which is 2.14% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Axon Enterprise Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Axon Enterprise Inc. beats Axon Enterprise Inc.’s peers on 5 of the 6 factors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons and Axon. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; TASER C2 and TASER Pulse CEWs for the consumer market; and replacement cartridges. The company also provides Axon Body 2 camera system; Axon Flex camera system that records video and audio of critical incidents; Axon Flex 2 that builds upon the Axon Flex camera system; TASER Cam HD, a recording device; Axon Fleet, an in-car video system; Axon Interview, a video and audio recording system; Axon Dock, a camera charging station; and Axon Signal, a technology. In addition, it offers Evidence.com, a cloud-based digital evidence management system that allows agencies to store data and enables new workflows for managing and sharing that data; Evidence.com for Prosecutors to manage evidence; and Evidence Sync, a desktop-based application that enables evidence to be uploaded to Evidence.com. Further, the company provides Axon Capture, a mobile application to allow officers to capture digital evidence from the field; Axon View, a mobile application to provide instant playback of unfolding events; Axon Five, a software application to enhance and analyze images and videos; Axon Convert, a software solution to convert unplayable file formats; and Axon Detect, a photo analysis program for tamper detection. Axon Enterprise, Inc. sells its products to military forces, private security, correctional facilities, and consumer personal protection markets, as well as to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies through its direct sales force, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. n April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.