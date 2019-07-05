Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AAXN) Analysts See $0.06 EPS; Roosevelt Investment Group Trimmed Cme Group (CME) Position By $1.23 Million

Analysts expect Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) to report $0.06 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 60.00% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. AAXN’s profit would be $3.52 million giving it 266.50 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.11 EPS previously, Axon Enterprise, Inc.’s analysts see -45.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $63.96. About 309,252 shares traded. Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) has risen 14.77% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AAXN News: 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON; 07/05/2018 – RadioResource: Axon Buys Camera Provider VIEVU; 21/05/2018 – Axon Announces Closing of $246 M Public Offering of Common Stk, Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option; 09/03/2018 “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer wakes investors up to hidden winner Axon Enterprise and shows support for the CEO’s new compensation package; 24/05/2018 – AXON INVESTORS APPROVE TESLA-LIKE MOONSHOT AWARD FOR CEO SMITH; 15/05/2018 – DIGITAL ALLY INC – STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES INCLUDE MONETIZING PATENT PORTFOLIO, RELATED PATENT INFRINGEMENT LITIGATION AGAINST AXON AND WATCHGUARD; 19/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within BIOHAVEN PHARM, WEC Energy Group, Axon Enterprise, Tutor Pe; 08/05/2018 – AXON 1Q EPS 24C, EST. 10C; 08/05/2018 – AXON ENTERPRISE INC AAXN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $401.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AAXN, CURO, MTDR, MYE, PRMW

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased Cme Group Inc (CME) stake by 6.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 7,530 shares as Cme Group Inc (CME)’s stock rose 0.79%. The Roosevelt Investment Group Inc holds 116,407 shares with $19.16 million value, down from 123,937 last quarter. Cme Group Inc now has $72.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $203.05. About 535,902 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Cushing’s oil market clout wanes amid U.S. export boom; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group Shareholders Approve CME Group’s $5.3B Offer; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.86; 06/05/2018 – US judge scraps trial into CME Group’s defence of home market; 28/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO OFFER ABOUT 4 BILLION POUNDS FOR NEX GROUP; 09/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 6; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC QTRLY CLEARING AND TRANSACTION FEE REVENUE WAS $974 MLN, UP 23 PERCENT COMPARED WITH FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 28/03/2018 – CME Group Is in Advanced Talks to Acquire NEX for $5.4 Billion; 13/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 12; 03/04/2018 – CME Group CEO says asset sales not necessary following takeover of Nex Group

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.75 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, TASER Weapons and Axon. It has a 168.76 P/E ratio. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; TASER C2 and TASER Pulse CEWs for the consumer market; and replacement cartridges.

Among 9 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. CME Group had 18 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 3, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, February 15 to “Underweight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, June 5 by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Friday, March 15. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $214 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, January 11, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Bernstein. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $20000 target in Wednesday, July 3 report. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Sell” on Friday, March 22. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, May 2 report.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased Ishares Tr S&P Smallcap S&P Smallcap 600 I (IJR) stake by 27,941 shares to 51,684 valued at $3.99 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Honeywell International Inc Com (NYSE:HON) stake by 18,738 shares and now owns 117,153 shares. Ishares Edge Msci Usa Qualit Etf (QUAL) was raised too.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $578.00M for 31.14 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 500,734 are held by New York State Teachers Retirement Sys. Capstone Investment Advisors Lc holds 0.02% or 13,483 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 150,910 were reported by Franklin Street Advisors Nc. The Ohio-based Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 78,042 were accumulated by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Limited Liability Com. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Company owns 61,024 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Roberts Glore And Incorporated Il holds 0.58% or 5,649 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Aviva Public Ltd Com accumulated 303,374 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Dubuque Natl Bank & Tru Com stated it has 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Hilltop Inc stated it has 3,684 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 12,361 shares. Strategy Asset Managers, a New Jersey-based fund reported 13,462 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt reported 14,452 shares.