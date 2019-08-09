AxoGen Inc. (AXGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen Inc. 20 4.08 N/A -0.69 0.00 Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 25 6.95 N/A -1.24 0.00

In table 1 we can see AxoGen Inc. and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AxoGen Inc. and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.3% Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0.00% -48.3% -24.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AxoGen Inc. are 8.8 and 8 respectively. Its competitor Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.5 and its Quick Ratio is 4.1. AxoGen Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for AxoGen Inc. and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$29.67 is AxoGen Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 121.75%. On the other hand, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 43.17% and its average price target is $33. The information presented earlier suggests that AxoGen Inc. looks more robust than Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.4% of AxoGen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.1% of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.9% of AxoGen Inc. shares. Competitively, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AxoGen Inc. 3.27% -9.74% -24.93% 10.51% -60.31% -11.99% Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 5.49% 16.2% -0.16% -8% 1.18% -8.97%

For the past year AxoGen Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

Summary

AxoGen Inc. beats Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companyÂ’s surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 60 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.