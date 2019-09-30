AxoGen, Inc. (AXGN) Reaches $12.48 After 8.00% Up Move; LEXAGENE HLDGS ORDINARY SHARES CANA (LXXGF) Shorts Down By 72.01%

LEXAGENE HLDGS INC ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) had a decrease of 72.01% in short interest. LXXGF’s SI was 8,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 72.01% from 29,300 shares previously. With 65,200 avg volume, 0 days are for LEXAGENE HLDGS INC ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:LXXGF)’s short sellers to cover LXXGF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.0114 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3908. About 97,916 shares traded or 32.49% up from the average. LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.23% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $12.48. About 312,855 shares traded. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 60.31% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 09/05/2018 – AxoGen Sees $123 Million in Gross Proceeds From Offering; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN INC – ELECTED KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD IN ADDITION TO CURRENT ROLE AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chairman of the Board; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Rev $17.3M; 07/05/2018 – AXOGEN INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING FOR LONG TERM FACILITY AND CAPACITY EXPANSION AND GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chmn of the BdThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $489.90 million company. It was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $13.48 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AXGN worth $39.19 million more.

Analysts await AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.17 EPS, down 54.55% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by AxoGen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why AxoGen, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AXGN) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “52 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “34 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Mammoth Energy, Acer Therapeutics, Realogy Holdings, and AxoGen and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company has market cap of $489.90 million. The companyÂ’s surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed.