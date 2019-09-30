AxoGen, Inc. (AXGN) EPS Estimated At $-0.17; Shorts at Remark Holdings (MARK) Lowered By 0.44%

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) had a decrease of 0.44% in short interest. MARK’s SI was 4.39 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.44% from 4.41 million shares previously. With 305,900 avg volume, 14 days are for Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK)’s short sellers to cover MARK’s short positions. The SI to Remark Holdings Inc’s float is 20.35%. The stock decreased 5.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.045. About 161,765 shares traded. Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) has declined 73.24% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MARK News: 01/05/2018 – Remark Holdings Amends Financing Agreement; 14/05/2018 – REMARK HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE REGARDING CERTAIN REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA EXPECTATIONS; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-REMARK HOLDINGS – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE IN EXCESS OF $120 MLN (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘IN EXCESS OF’); 14/05/2018 – Remark Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Remark Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MARK); 29/03/2018 – Remark Holdings Had Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance of $22.6M at Dec. 31; 25/05/2018 – Remark Holdings Sets May and June 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 17/04/2018 – Remark Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Remark Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr $3.47; 29/03/2018 REMARK HOLDINGS INC MARK.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $120 MLN

Analysts expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to report $-0.17 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 54.55% from last quarter’s $-0.11 EPS. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, AxoGen, Inc.’s analysts see 6.25% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.23% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $12.48. About 312,855 shares traded. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 60.31% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN’S FORMER CHAIR JAMIE M. GROOMS TO REMAIN DIRECTOR; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 10/04/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 3.4% Position in AxoGen; 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 07/05/2018 – AXOGEN INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING FOR LONG TERM FACILITY AND CAPACITY EXPANSION AND GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen Sees 2018 Revenue Up at Least 40%; 07/05/2018 – AxoGen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN INC – ELECTED KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD IN ADDITION TO CURRENT ROLE AS PRESIDENT AND CEO

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company has market cap of $489.90 million. The company's surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed.

More notable recent AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why AxoGen, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AXGN) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “52 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “34 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Mammoth Energy, Acer Therapeutics, Realogy Holdings, and AxoGen and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Remark Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and acquires digital media properties across multiple verticals that deliver content worldwide. The company has market cap of $48.21 million. The firm leverages its digital media assets to target the Millennial demographic, which provides it with access to markets. It currently has negative earnings. It operates KanKan, a social media application and data intelligence platform, which aggregates content and consumer-shopping data across social media platforms; Vegas.com that offers users the ability to book lodging, air travel, show tickets, and tours; and Roomlia, a mobile hotel-booking application.

More notable recent Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Stocks to Watch This Week – Nasdaq” on September 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Alphabet Earnings: Mark Your Calendar – The Motley Fool” published on September 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “POLL-Snapback to higher bond yields? At least five years, strategists say – Nasdaq” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “China Sept factory activity surprises, expands fastest in 19 mths-Caixin PMI – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 30, 2019.