AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) and Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Comparison side by side

We are comparing AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) and Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen Inc. 20 7.56 N/A -0.60 0.00 Stryker Corporation 189 5.75 N/A 5.17 35.93

Demonstrates AxoGen Inc. and Stryker Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) and Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.3% Stryker Corporation 0.00% 33% 14.6%

Volatility and Risk

AxoGen Inc. is 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.21 beta. Stryker Corporation on the other hand, has 0.83 beta which makes it 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8.8 and 8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AxoGen Inc. Its rival Stryker Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. AxoGen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Stryker Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for AxoGen Inc. and Stryker Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Stryker Corporation 0 1 11 2.92

AxoGen Inc.’s consensus price target is $29.67, while its potential upside is 70.42%. Stryker Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $210.17 consensus price target and a -1.59% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that AxoGen Inc. seems more appealing than Stryker Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.7% of AxoGen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76% of Stryker Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of AxoGen Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Stryker Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AxoGen Inc. -0.13% 7.18% 29.59% -36.81% -48.16% 12.53% Stryker Corporation -1.27% -4.01% 0.21% 8.42% 9.77% 18.45%

For the past year AxoGen Inc. was less bullish than Stryker Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Stryker Corporation beats AxoGen Inc.

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companyÂ’s surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

Stryker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics; MedSurg; and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment offers implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment provides surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, as well as other medical devices for use in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment offers neurosurgical and neurovascular devices that include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, including synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also provides spinal implant products, which consists of cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems for use in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company markets and sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned sales subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 100 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.