AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Medical Appliances & Equipment company, AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AxoGen Inc. has 87.4% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 53.93% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand AxoGen Inc. has 1.9% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 6.80% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has AxoGen Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen Inc. 193,995,997.33% -17.90% -16.30% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares AxoGen Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen Inc. 29.08M 15 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for AxoGen Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 3.00 2.75

The potential upside of the rivals is 184.27%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AxoGen Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AxoGen Inc. 3.27% -9.74% -24.93% 10.51% -60.31% -11.99% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year AxoGen Inc. has -11.99% weaker performance while AxoGen Inc.’s competitors have 46.73% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AxoGen Inc. are 8.8 and 8. Competitively, AxoGen Inc.’s competitors have 4.65 and 3.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. AxoGen Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AxoGen Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.15 shows that AxoGen Inc. is 85.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, AxoGen Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.05 which is 4.61% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

AxoGen Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AxoGen Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companyÂ’s surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.