AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen Inc. 20 6.58 N/A -0.69 0.00 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 2 178.58 N/A -1.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of AxoGen Inc. and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.3% Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 0.00% -399.9% -240.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AxoGen Inc. is 8 while its Current Ratio is 8.8. Meanwhile, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. AxoGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for AxoGen Inc. and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AxoGen Inc. has a 84.17% upside potential and an average price target of $29.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.4% of AxoGen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.3% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.9% of AxoGen Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 30% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AxoGen Inc. 3.27% -9.74% -24.93% 10.51% -60.31% -11.99% Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 3.19% 11.44% -52.94% -37.78% -57.58% -24.07%

For the past year AxoGen Inc. was less bearish than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Summary

AxoGen Inc. beats Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companyÂ’s surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.