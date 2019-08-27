AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen Inc. 20 6.58 N/A -0.69 0.00 Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 29 300.04 N/A -1.46 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.3% Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0.00% -149.5% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AxoGen Inc. are 8.8 and 8. Competitively, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. has 22.8 and 22.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AxoGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AxoGen Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 84.17% and an $29.67 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.4% of AxoGen Inc. shares and 74.8% of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. shares. 1.9% are AxoGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.4% are Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AxoGen Inc. 3.27% -9.74% -24.93% 10.51% -60.31% -11.99% Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. -3.4% -13.46% 71.26% 158.63% 0% 142.89%

For the past year AxoGen Inc. has -11.99% weaker performance while Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. has 142.89% stronger performance.

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companyÂ’s surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.