Axogen (AXGN) Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Has Increased Position; Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Holder Walnut Private Equity Partners Lifted Stake

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Axogen Inc (AXGN) by 217.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 147,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 214,846 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, up from 67,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Axogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $785.67M market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.04. About 166,281 shares traded. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 48.16% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 10/04/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 3.4% Position in AxoGen; 09/05/2018 – AxoGen Sees $123 Million in Gross Proceeds From Offering; 21/04/2018 – DJ AxoGen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXGN); 09/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – AXOGEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABT $123M; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN INC – ELECTED KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD IN ADDITION TO CURRENT ROLE AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 14/05/2018 – AxoGen Expects Net Proceeds of $132.5 Million

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 263,297 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 232,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 619,512 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 170,084 shares to 587,359 shares, valued at $12.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scripps E W Co Ohio (NYSE:SSP) by 133,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 514,794 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (NASDAQ:SONA).

