Axogen (AXGN) Shareholder Granite Point Capital Management LP Increased Stake; Apple (AAPL) Holder Sfmg Decreased Its Holding

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Axogen Inc (AXGN) by 68.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 65,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.93% . The hedge fund held 160,876 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 95,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Axogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $385.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.17. About 14,656 shares traded. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 60.31% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 30/04/2018 – AxoGen Sees 2018 Revenue Up at Least 40%; 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Sfmg Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc sold 15,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 51,224 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73 million, down from 66,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $941.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $202.34. About 1.57 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS IT PLANS TO USE DRONE TESTS IN NORTH CAROLINA TO IMPROVE APPLE MAPS BY CAPTURING AERIAL IMAGES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM TODAY ANNOUNCED A JOINT VENTURE; 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION – CLAIM CONSTRUCTION HEARING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, IN CO’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Corporate Bond Holdings Drop for First Time Since 2013; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO tells CNBC that he regrets selling Apple shares before the company rocketed to its current day valuation; 09/04/2018 – Apple Inc. Says Facilities Now Using 100% Renewable Power; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal-year earnings-per-share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply-chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 01/05/2018 – COOK: SERVICES IS A ‘HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ FOR APPLE; 23/04/2018 – IPhone Manufacturers’ Slowing Sales Are a Bad Omen for Apple

More notable recent AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AxoGen (AXGN) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Axogen Announces Publication of the 100th Peer-Reviewed Clinical Paper Featuring its Product Portfolio for Peripheral Nerve Repair – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Axogen, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 6, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AxoGen Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 35,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jianpu Technology Inc by 91,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,294 shares, and cut its stake in International Mny Express In.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46M and $691.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 23,587 shares to 374,928 shares, valued at $34.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 10,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.