Axogen (AXGN) Shareholder Friess Associates Has Lifted Stake by $3.13 Million; New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stock Value Rose While Cibc Asset Management Decreased Position

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Axogen Inc. (AXGN) by 40.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 164,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.93% . The institutional investor held 574,802 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.38 million, up from 410,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Axogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $487.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.67% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $12.42. About 415,680 shares traded. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 60.31% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN INC – ELECTED KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD IN ADDITION TO CURRENT ROLE AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN, NAMES KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 09/05/2018 – AXOGEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABT $123M; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chmn of the Bd; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen Sees 2018 Revenue Up at Least 40%; 10/04/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D; 09/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – AXOGEN INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING FOR LONG TERM FACILITY AND CAPACITY EXPANSION AND GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 3,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 30,370 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, down from 34,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.17% or $7.01 during the last trading session, reaching $106.65. About 1.81 million shares traded or 54.98% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transalta Corp (NYSE:TAC) by 970,519 shares to 14.84 million shares, valued at $96.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 551,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Oriental Education & Technology Group Is Nailing It – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “New Oriental Education’s Enrollment Booms Artificially, but It Still Has a Solid Quarter – Motley Fool” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HAS, INFN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Calculating The Fair Value Of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

More notable recent AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Axogen, Inc. Reports 2019 First Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “AxoGen Inc (AXGN) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AxoGen up 7% on CEO stock buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AxoGen Announces RECON® Study Update Nasdaq:AXGN – GlobeNewswire” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AxoGen down 27% on bearish SA article – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.