Axogen (AXGN) Shareholder Friess Associates Has Boosted Its Position by $3.13 Million; Rock Point Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $562,680

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Axogen Inc. (AXGN) by 40.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 164,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.93% . The institutional investor held 574,802 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.38 million, up from 410,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Axogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $474.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 12.07% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 642,811 shares traded or 19.46% up from the average. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 60.31% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 14/05/2018 – AxoGen Expects Net Proceeds of $132.5 Million; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chmn of the Bd; 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN INC – ELECTED KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD IN ADDITION TO CURRENT ROLE AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 21/04/2018 – DJ AxoGen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXGN); 07/05/2018 – AXOGEN INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING FOR LONG TERM FACILITY AND CAPACITY EXPANSION AND GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 10/04/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D; 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN’S FORMER CHAIR JAMIE M. GROOMS TO REMAIN DIRECTOR

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 10,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 48,109 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, down from 58,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Catalyst Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 57,900 shares. Bellecapital Interest Ltd accumulated 98,644 shares or 3.36% of the stock. Alyeska Investment Gru Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Davy Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 21,107 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.57% or 895,735 shares in its portfolio. 1.84 million are held by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Pitcairn has invested 0.43% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 10,762 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Waverton Inv Mngmt reported 0.19% stake. Leisure Capital Mgmt reported 16,952 shares. First Personal Finance Services reported 100,630 shares. Aspen Invest owns 20,982 shares. Prentiss Smith & accumulated 73,578 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability holds 0.52% or 4.99M shares. 16,755 were accumulated by Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Company.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72M and $219.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 17,683 shares to 352,696 shares, valued at $8.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Financial Group by 86,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Ing Groep Nv Adr (NYSE:ING).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Dividend Stocks with Large Share Buybacks – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on January 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CSCO, HCA, CI – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Evercore starts networking coverage; CSCO, CIEN praised – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems Rewards Shareholders with 6% Quarterly Dividend Boost (CSCO) – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 28, 2019.